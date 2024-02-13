What 54% of physicians want enough to take a pay cut

Many physicians feel conflicted in their personal lives due to the demands of the job, and more than half say they would take a pay cut for a better work-life balance, according to Medscape's "2024 Physician Lifestyle & Happiness Report."

The findings, released Feb. 13, are based on a survey of 9,226 practicing U.S. physicians across 29 specialties.

Five findings:

1. Fifty-four percent of physicians said they would take a pay cut for better work-life balance, a proportion that has remained consistent over the past several years of the survey.

2. Half of female physicians are "very conflicted" or conflicted as parents. Another 31% said they are "somewhat conflicted." Meanwhile, 32% of male physicians said they feel very conflicted or conflicted, and 34% said somewhat.

"I feel like this is a perennial problem that boils down to a time issue," Michael Ziffra, MD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, told Medscape. "We want to spend more time with our children, but it's also built into us to always go the extra mile to take care of the patient's needs. Also, most physicians would say the administrative expectations for productivity creep up from year to year."

3. Spending time with family and friends was the top-selected response (78%) when physicians were asked how they try to maintain their happiness and mental health.

4. About 80% of physicians say their diet is "somewhat" or "very healthy." Meanwhile, 50% of physicians say they are trying to lose weight, while 34% want to maintain their weight.

5. Most physicians limit vacation to four weeks per year: 44% said they take three to four weeks; 27% said they take up to two weeks; and 7% said they take less than 1 week. Nearly all physicians said vacations are key to their happiness and mental health.