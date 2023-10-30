3 loopholes incentivize hospitals to not report physician safety concerns: Report

The National Practitioner Data Bank has three loopholes that make it possible for physicians to practice in multiple states even after being accused of patient safety issues and incentivize hospitals to not report concerns, the Gothamist reported Oct. 30.

The National Practitioner Data Bank has been collecting data since 1990 and was designed to hold details about physician licenses, medical malpractice payment history, resignation or firing information, restrictions on clinical privileges and other information. Hospitals are legally required to report certain information and incidents to the data bank. However, roughly 45% of hospitals have never submitted a single clinical report involving adverse actions against a physician in the 33 years of the bank's operation, the Health Resource and Services Administration found.

The loopholes allow some physicians to keep practicing without closer scrutiny and for hospitals to not report patient safety concerns related to physicians performance. Of the roughly 250,000 physicians in the database, 17,000 lost or had their medical license suspended, and only half of those were disciplined in another state, according to the Gothamist.

Texas recently passed legislation to close "Dr. Death loopholes" after a physician continued to practice despite harming or killing 30 patients across multiple states.

Here are three loopholes that lessen the power of the databank as an oversight tool, as outlined by the Gothamist: