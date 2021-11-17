22 medical schools awarded $12.1M in grants to promote clinician retention, diversity

The COVID-19 Fund to Retain Clinical Scientists competition awarded 22 medical schools across the U.S. $12.1 million in grants to advance the research productivity and retention of early-career faculty, according to a Nov. 17 press release.

The fund, made up of contributions from Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the American Heart Association, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the John Templeton Foundation, the Rita Allen Foundation and the Walder Foundation, is the nation’s largest funding collaborative dedicated to advancing equity in the biomedical sciences.

"The pandemic has been particularly challenging for clinical scientists, especially women and people of color who are already disproportionately under-represented in science," Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association said in a press release. "Keeping research moving forward and ensuring equity in research is vital. The AHA is committed to supporting diverse investigators as part of the COVID-19 Fund to Retain Clinical Scientists to advance equity in the biomedical sciences through policies, practices and education."

Each medical school will receive $550,000 to deploy programs that provide eligible faculty who are experiencing periods of caregiving crisis supplemental support for their research.

Here are the 22 grantee institutions, listed in alphabetical order and not ranked:

Boston University School of Medicine

Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City

Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

Emory University (Atlanta)

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City)

Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis)

Michigan Medicine – University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)

Northwestern University (Chicago)

Ohio State University (Columbus)

Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona (Tucson)

University of California, Davis, School of Medicine (Sacramento)

University of Chicago

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Pennsylvania / Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

University of Pittsburgh

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

Vanderbilt University Medical Center / Meharry Medical College (Nashville)

Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)