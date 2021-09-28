10 ways for employers to support physician well-being

The American College of Physicians is calling on employers to offer support for clinicians to protect their well-being and ensure continued safe care for patients, according to an article posted Sept. 28.

The authors recommended every healthcare system implement a variety of recommendations beyond traditional stress-relief activities. 

The recommendations include: 

  • Reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 through vaccination mandates, access to protective personal equipment and implementation of policies and practices that ensure universal masking and adequate ventilation. 
  • Providing professional development to areas clinicians are citing as sources of emotional stress or moral injury.
  • Providing clinicians with the opportunity and time to address COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation during clinical encounters.
  • Supporting clinicians with children through flexible work schedules, support groups and supporting policies to reduce transmission in schools. 
  • Reducing non-mission critical administrative tasks. 
  • Implementing robust policies to barr discrimination and harassment, especially for minorities. 
  • Offering free and confidential mental health resources. 
  • Removing unnecessary mental and physical health diagnoses questions from employment and credentialing applications.
  • Actively encouraging clinicians to take vacation and professional development days. 
  • Implementing suicide prevention strategies. 

You can read the full article here.

