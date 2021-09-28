10 ways for employers to support physician well-being

The American College of Physicians is calling on employers to offer support for clinicians to protect their well-being and ensure continued safe care for patients, according to an article posted Sept. 28.

The authors recommended every healthcare system implement a variety of recommendations beyond traditional stress-relief activities.

The recommendations include:

Reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19 through vaccination mandates, access to protective personal equipment and implementation of policies and practices that ensure universal masking and adequate ventilation.

Providing professional development to areas clinicians are citing as sources of emotional stress or moral injury.

Providing clinicians with the opportunity and time to address COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation during clinical encounters.

Supporting clinicians with children through flexible work schedules, support groups and supporting policies to reduce transmission in schools.

Reducing non-mission critical administrative tasks.

Implementing robust policies to barr discrimination and harassment, especially for minorities.

Offering free and confidential mental health resources.

Removing unnecessary mental and physical health diagnoses questions from employment and credentialing applications.

Actively encouraging clinicians to take vacation and professional development days.

Implementing suicide prevention strategies.

