World-renowned surgeon and author Dr. Seymour Schwartz dies

Seymour Schwartz, MD, a world-renowned surgeon and founding editor and co-writer of "Schwartz's Principles of Surgery," a seminal textbook for medical students, has died at age 92, according to The New York Times.

Dr. Schwartz died Aug. 28 at his son's home in St. Louis.

Dr. Schwartz was born in New York City and earned his medical degree from the New York University College of Medicine. He began his surgical residency training program at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) in 1950, finishing the residency in 1957 after serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He then joined the surgical faculty at the University of Rochester and served as chair of surgery at University of Rochester Medical Center from 1987 to 1998.

He gained international attention with the publication of the seminal textbook he wrote with five other authors, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

The textbook reportedly became known as the bible for surgeons. McGraw-Hill first published what was ultimately branded "Schwartz's Principles of Surgery" in 1969, and the book is now in its 11th edition.

At different points during his career, Dr. Schwartz served as president of the Society of Clinical Surgery, president of the American Surgical Association and president of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Schwartz retired from surgery at age 72, but he continued to teach and write, the Times reported.

Read more about Dr. Schwartz here.

More articles on leadership and management:

Women in healthcare hold 59% of manager positions; women of color face representation challenges

Adventist Health leadership shift marks transformative path forward, CEO says

Hawaii health, public safety directors retiring

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.