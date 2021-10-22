White House issues first national gender equity strategy 

The Biden-Harris administration announced Oct. 22 the first national gender strategy aiming to advance full participation of all people, including women and girls.

The national gender stratgey addresses long-standing discrimination and systemic barriers women and girls face that hold them back. The administration has created a White House Policy Gender Council charged with leading and developing the strategy to advance gender equality both domestically and abroad.

The strategy addresses 10 priorities:

Economic security Gender-based violence Health Education Justice and immigration Human rights and equality under the law Security and humanitarian relief Climate change Science and technology Democracy, participation and leadership

The statement says it will use an intersectional approach when addressing these 10 interconnected focus areas and will use them to inform planning, budgeting, policy, data measurement and program development.