When asked to name a prominent Asian American, 42% of Americans said 'don't know'

Asian Americans are frequently stereotyped as "model citizens," yet lack visibility in leadership roles in the U.S., according to a report by Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.

The study surveyed 2,766 U.S. residents over the age of 18 between March 29 and April 14.

Eight survey findings:

Fifty-seven percent of Asian American respondents said race relations in the U.S. are getting worse, compared to 55 percent of Black respondents, 50 percent of white respondents, and 49 percent of Hispanic and Latino respondents.



Eighty percent of Asian American respondents said they are discriminated against in the U.S.



Twenty-six percent of Republican respondents said "China virus" is an appropriate way to describe COVID-19, compared to 13 percent of independent respondents and 6 percent of Democrat respondents.



Asian Americans hold only 2.6 percent of leadership positions despite accounting for 6.8 percent of the population, according to data from The New York Times.



Yet, 46 percent of respondents who have a graduate degree said Asian Americans are overrepresented or fairly represented in American leadership positions, along with 44 percent of respondents who have a college degree.



Ninety-two percent of respondents said they are comfortable with an Asian American as a physician or a nurse, compared with 85 percent of respondents who said as a boss and 73 percent of respondents who said as the president of the U.S.



When asked about prominent Asian Americans that come to mind, 42 percent of respondents said "don't know," followed by Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan, who was prominent in American martial arts movies between 1998 and 2008 (11 percent); Asian American actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 (9 percent); and Asian American actress Lucy Liu, who is most known for her 2000 role in the film Charlie's Angels.



Only 2 percent of respondents said Kamala Harris, the United States' first Asian American, Black and female vice president. Just 2 percent of respondents said Connie Chung, the first Asian person to anchor one of America's major newscast channels.

