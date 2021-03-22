What CEO Chris Van Gorder is thankful for as Scripps' COVID-19 command center marks 1 year

The COVID-19 command center at Scripps Health in San Diego recently passed its 375th day of operation.

"After the year we have been through, being thankful gives me joy," Scripps CEO Chris Van Gorder wrote in a reflection piece shared with The San Diego Union-Tribune. Mr. Van Gorder outlined several groups of people, businesses and scientific achievements he is thankful for.



Here are five:

1. "Healthcare workers who came to work each day despite great personal fear and sacrifice."

2. "Scientists who developed vaccines to help us move toward the herd immunity that will lead us to our new normal."

3. "Those who have sacrificed for others this past year and even now by wearing proper masks the correct way, social distancing and washing hands."

4. "First responders, especially the firefighter EMTs and paramedics who put themselves in harm's way and sometimes had to wait considerable time to find hospitals with open emergency departments and available beds."



5. "Restaurants and companies that donated their food and critical products, including personal protective equipment, to hospitals and others that were in desperate need during the early part of the pandemic."

Read the full article here.

