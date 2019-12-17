Warren softens 'Medicare for All' rhetoric

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is changing her tune on single-payer healthcare, according to Bloomberg News.

The Massachusetts senator has been emphasizing her transition plan to "Medicare for All" on the campaign trail, which involves a public option-like stage where Americans can choose to keep their current plans. Bloomberg notes an uptick in her use of the word "choice."

This sidestep is likely a strategy to capture more union voters and others who like the health insurance plans offered by employers, according to the report. Ms. Warren still differentiates her plan from moderate candidates campaigning on a public option.

"Pete Buttigieg's plan is not offering full healthcare coverage to anyone. His plan is still about high deductibles, about fees, about copays and about uncovered expenses," Ms. Warren said in Iowa on Dec. 15, according to the report. "What I'm offering is full healthcare coverage, and middle-class families don't have to pay a single dime to make this happen."

