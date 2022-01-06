Viewpoint: Hospitals are in need of hope 

Despite advances in knowledge and treatment of COVID-19, hospitals are running dangerously low on hope, writes Sarah N. Cross, MD, assistant professor at the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical School in The Washington Post Jan. 5.

Burnout and stress rates were already among the highest for physicians pre-pandemic, and now some studies suggest that 30 percent of healthcare workers have left their positions since February 2020.

Dr. Cross argues that the pressure left on the remaining medical workers is monumental, as now those left behind have to work longer and harder. The latest COVID-19 surge has put even more stress on healthcare workers.

Healthcare is a two-way street, Dr. Cross argues, writing, "Healthcare workers cannot keep showing up if our patients do not have faith in us." She urges physicians to keep faith alive and look for it in every patient interaction. Dr. Cross also asks patients to trust their healthcare providers for the benefit of all.