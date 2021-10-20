Veterans Health Administration starts hunt for undersecretary 

The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun a search for a new undersecretary of health for the Veterans Health Administration.

The department has formed a commision to identify suitable candidates to oversee the country's largest healthcare system, according to an Oct. 18 press release. The system has an annual budget of $61 billion and is made up of more than 306,000 full-time healthcare professionals.

The undersecretary would supervise the operation of 1,200 sites of care as well as the delivery of care to more than 9 million veterans.

By law, the candidate is chosen without regard to political affiliation. Instead, they are chosen based on their extensive medical or policy experience and ability to conceptualize and implement a vision.