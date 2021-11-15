Vaccine mandate bans hurt public health, surgeon general says 

On Fox News Sunday on Nov. 14, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, said that if courts continue to block vaccine mandates, it would represent a setback for public health.

Speaking to Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, Dr. Murthy emphasized that vaccine mandates are not a new phenomenon, and that they've in fact historically been present across various industries including healthcare and education. He also explained that many organizations aren't waiting for the federal mandate but have already put requirements in place, citing that a third of Fortune 500 companies have already issued mandates.

He stressed the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the key role they play in ending the pandemic.

"That's my primary concern, as a doctor and as a public health expert, is how do we end this pandemic as quickly as possible and save lives in the process," he said.

Responding to Mr. Wallace's question about balancing worker safety with staff walking off the job in protest, Dr. Murthy said, "If we're concerned about the safety of our workforce, the single biggest threat to our workforce in hospitals, our police force and other workforces is COVID itself."