VA hiring deputy executive directors at 16 locations

The VA is hiring deputy executive directors to lead medical care at 16 locations across the U.S. The deputy director will work with the medical center executive director to make vital decisions at a local level, according to a recent job posting.

Here are 16 locations at which the VA is hiring deputy executive directors:

Little Rock, Ark. Phoenix Palo Alto, Calif. West Haven, Conn. Gainesville, Fla. Augusta, Ga. Boston St. Louis Brooklyn, N.Y. Portland, Ore. Pittsburgh Nashville, Tenn. Dallas San Antonio Temple, Texas Seattle

Deputy executive directors will set medical center goals and policy, evaluate patient care services, and conduct a clinical and administrative quality assurance program. Hirees will be involved with financial planning, balancing budgets and allocating resources in the medical center.

The position comes with competitive salary and benefits, including premium-paid medical, vision and dental insurance, a generous retirement package, up to 49 days of paid time off annually, paid parental leave and flexible schedules, the bulletin said.

