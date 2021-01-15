Trump's former physician dies

President Donald Trump's former personal physician, Harold Bornstein, MD, has died, according to CNN and The New York Times.

A paid notice in the Times says Dr. Bornstein died Jan. 8 at age 73. It does not provide a cause.

Dr. Bornstein, a gastroenterologist who was on the staff of New York City-based Lenox Hill Hospital for more than four decades, served as President Trump's personal physician for more than 35 years before being let go in 2017. In addition to his post at Lenox Hill Hospital, he ran a private practice in New York City with his father for more than 50 years and was known for being "exceptionally attentive" to his patients, according to the Times.

He received national media attention after he released a four-paragraph letter in 2015 stating President Trump, then a presidential candidate, "will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," according to the Times. Dr. Bornstein insisted to CNN in 2018 that he wrote the 2015 letter as dictated by President Trump.

Dr. Bornstein also told NBC News in 2018 that his office was "raided" by a then-White House aide, a top Trump Organization lawyer, and a third man who showed up without notice and took the president's medical records the year prior. The White House disputed the allegation, saying it was "standard operating procedure for a new president" and that Dr. Bornstein's characterization of the matter as a "raid" was inaccurate.

Read the full Times report here. Read the full CNN report here.

