Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis did little to change public mask-wearing, social distancing, poll finds

Most Americans don't plan on boosting their mask-wearing or social distancing in light of President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, according to survey results published by Axios-Ipsos Oct. 6.

The Axios/Ipsos poll, conducted Oct. 1-5, is based on a nationally representative probability sample of about 1,000 adults.

It found President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis made only a few Americans more likely to wear a mask or socially distance to curb the spread of the virus. Only 1 in 5 Americans said the president's COVID-19 diagnosis made them more likely to wear a mask and socially distance. But most respondents — 77 percent to 85 percent — said the news had no effect on the two precautions.

Today, about 88 percent of Americans wear a mask either always or sometimes when they leave the house, according to Axios/Ipsos.

To view the poll, click here.

