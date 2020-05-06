Trump administration shouldn't take hardline stance on striking down ACA, Barr says

The Trump administration should pull back from its argument that the entire ACA should be struck down, Attorney General William Barr said May 4 in a last-minute effort to change the administration's position on the case, according to CNN.

This fall, the Supreme Court will hear arguments that the entire ACA should be invalidated. The Trump administration has supported this stance. In a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and several other officials, Mr. Barr argued that the administration's stance should be modified to preserve some parts of the law, four sources familiar with the meeting told CNN.

Mr. Barr and others have argued that particularly in a pandemic, a strikedown of the ACA in its entirety could cause the uninsured rate to spike and disrupt healthcare for millions. Mr. Barr and others have also said a hardline position on the case could have political implications in the November election.

The May 4 meeting ended unresolved, and it wasn't immediately clear if the Trump administration will change its stance. The administration has until May 6 to make a decision.

