These 14 healthcare priorities are on Trump's 2nd-term agenda, he says

President Donald Trump has released the "Fighting for You" campaign setting his agenda for his potential second term.

Several healthcare-related priorities were among the items on his list. The president and his campaign said that details of these agenda items will be fleshed out in upcoming speeches and debates.

Healthcare:

Cut prescription drug prices

Put patients and physicians back in charge of healthcare system

Lower healthcare insurance premiums

End surprise billing

Cover all preexisting conditions

Protect Social Security and Medicare

Protect veterans and provide world-class healthcare and services

Eradicate COVID-19:

Develop a vaccine by the end of 2020

Return to normal in 2021

Make all critical medicines and supplies for healthcare workers in the U.S.

Refill stockpiles and prepare for future pandemics

Cut reliance on China:

Allow 100 percent expense deductions for such essential industries as pharmaceuticals and robotics that bring manufacturing to the U.S.

No federal contracts for companies who outsource to China

President Trump also vowed to "hold China accountable" for the global spread of COVID-19.

