The gender 'confidence gap' is wide in the workplace

Women are more confident than men in their management abilities in the workplace — however, they are less likely to agree they'll have opportunities to prove themselves, CNBC reported Feb. 27.

The job-search site Monster surveyed 6,847 workers in February. They found that 64 percent of women think they could do their manager's job better than them, as opposed to 47 percent of men.

Yet, only 23 percent of women believe everyone gets the same opportunities, compared to 66 percent of men. Twenty-four percent of women believe everyone is paid the same, as opposed to 77 percent of men.

"Women feel they can do their manager's job, but the frustration is: Why aren't they given the opportunity to do it?" Vicki Salemi, a Monster career expert, told CNBC.