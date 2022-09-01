Tampa General Hospital chief nursing officer appointed to Florida Center for Nursing Board of Directors

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has named Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, a new member of the Florida Center for Nursing's board of directors.

"Excellent leaders like Annmarie play an important role in driving clinical excellence and innovation by championing a collaborative nursing culture," John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General, said in an Aug. 31 news release. "Her leadership experience and commitment to nursing at one of the largest academic medical centers in the state will add tremendous value to the Nursing Board."

Dr. Chavarria also serves as senior vice president for the hospital and began working there in January 2021.

Florida Center for Nursing was created in 2001 to help with nursing staff issues. Dr. Chavarria is the fourth Tampa General staff member to be appointed to a healthcare leadership board by Gov. Ron DeSantis.