National Hospital Week starts May 10: 4 things to know

National Hospital Week — which aims to recognize and celebrate hospitals, health systems and the people who work at them — begins May 10.

Four things to know:

1. National Hospital Week was established on Florence Nightingale's birthday, May 12. She is considered the founder of modern nursing.

2. The American Hospital Association sponsors the celebration, which occurs the week of Ms. Nightingale's birthday.

3. This year's celebration will involve "A Week of Thanks," featuring people participating from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Next week, the hospital association is encouraging hospitals and supporters to highlight hotel, transportation and other discounts available to healthcare workers (May 10); promote a motivational or positive Spotify playlist on Twitter using #HospitalWeek (May 12); and share a funny meme, an inspirational quote or a thank you to healthcare workers on Twitter using #WednesdayWisdom (May 13). Read about other participation opportunities here.

