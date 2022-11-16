Montana Hospital Association CEO exits

Rich Rasmussen is no longer president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, the Independent Record reported Nov. 15.

Katy Peterson, a spokesperson for the association, said in a statement shared with Becker's that Mr. Rasmussen's last day at the helm was Nov. 11. Craig Aasved, CEO of Helena, Mont.-based Shodair Children's Hospital and vice chair of the association's board of trustees, was selected to stand in for the short term.

"[Mr.] Aasved will serve in a short-term, interim capacity over the next two weeks as the board identifies an interim CEO," Ms. Peterson said.

She said she was unable to provide further information.

Mr. Rasmussen became president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association in September 2018, according to his LinkedIn page. Before that, he held roles with the Florida Hospital Association.

The Montana Hospital Association has more than 80 members.