Meet the 48 members of the White House scientific integrity task force

Members of the White House's scientific integrity task force include dozens of people from federal government departments, including HHS, as well as leaders from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy launched its scientific task force in May. Government officials said the 48-member panel will review federal scientific integrity policies to ensure policymaking is based on scientific and technological information, data and evidence, and that politics does not interfere in the work of federal scientists or influence scientific findings. The task force met for the first time May 14.

Here is a full list of the members provided to Becker's by the White House.

1. Ben Adams (National Institute of Justice)

2. Anne Andrews (Commerce Department)

3. Brad Blythe (Department of the Interior)

4. Ericka Boone (National Institutes of Health)

5. Rebecca Bunnell, PhD (CDC)

6. Sarah Burgess-Herbert (Agency for International Development)

7. Laina Bush (HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation)

8. Carolyn Clancy (Veterans Affairs)

9. Dan Cotter (Department of Homeland Security)

10. Chery Crawford Watson (National Institute of Justice)

11. Ryan Donohue** (Executive Office of the President)

12. Dave Draper (NASA)

13. Ryan Durga (Executive Office of the President)

14. Lucy Eldridge (Labor Department)

15. Helena Fu (Energy Department)

16. Francesca Grifo, PhD * (Environmental Protection Agency)

17. Rebecca Haffajee (HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation)

18. Robert Hampshire (Transportation Department)

19. Chris Hassell (HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response)

20. Chavonda Jacobs-Young (Department of Agriculture)

21. Ron Jarmin (Commerce Department)

22. Carmine Leggett (Executive Office of the President)

23. Christopher Marcum (National Institutes of health)

24. Craig McLean (Commerce Department)

25. Eduardo Misawa (National Science Foundation)

26. Bindu Nair (Defense Department)

27. Sara Newman (Department of the Interior)

28. Kashyap Patel (Department of the Interior)

29. Avital Percher** (National Science Foundation)

30. Linda Pimentel** (CDC)

31. Geoff Plumlee (Department of the Interior)

32. Rachel Ramoni (Veterans Affairs)

33. Anne Ricciuti, PhD * (Education Department)

34. Michael Robertson (Department of Homeland Security)

35. Craig Robinson, PhD * (Department of the Interior)

36. Anna (Elise) Rowe (HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response)

37. Scott Sellars (State Department)

38. Kate Shaw, PhD (CDC)

39. Jerry Sheehan* (Executive Office of the President)

40. Tyrone Spady (National Institutes of health)

41. Ellen Stofan (Smithsonian Institution)

42. P.V. Sundareshwar (Agency for International Development)

43. William Trenkle (Department of Agriculture)

44. Orenthal J. (OJ) Tucker (NASA)

45. Bill Werkheiser (Department of the Interior)

46. Catherine Wolfram (Treasury Department)

Ex officio

47. Jane Lubchenco, PhD (Executive Office of the President)

48. Alondra Nelson, PhD (Executive Office of the President)

* co-chairs

** executive secretaries