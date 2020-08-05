Massachusetts hospital cuts 11 administrative jobs

Martha's Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs, Mass., has cut 11 administrative positions, according to The Martha's Vineyard Times.

"This is a difficult decision, but unfortunately one we need to make," CEO Denise Schepici said in a news release obtained by the newspaper. "We are facing financial challenges due to COVID-19. At the same time, we are adding new patient care-related positions that are needed to improve safety for our patients and staff."

The job cuts do not include workers who were providing direct patient care. Two of the affected positions are director-level, four are vacant, one is from Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and four will go through the labor contract notification process, Ms. Schepici said.

Like many hospitals, Martha's Vineyard Hospital has taken steps to address financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the hospital cut CEO pay and froze the wages of nearly all employees.

Boston-based Mass General Brigham owns the hospital.

