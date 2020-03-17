Kentucky hospital CEO: We have 6 ICU beds. Take this outbreak seriously

The CEO of a 75-bed hospital in Leitchfield, Ky., took to Facebook with a plea for members in his community to "take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously," according to the March 15 post.

Wayne Meriwether, the CEO of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, projected "the grim reality" for the hospital's community if proper precautions, like social distancing and hand-washing, aren't adhered to. Mr. Meriwether said based on low-end projections, the region could expect 22,500 infected and 1,125 critically ill patients.

"At Twin Lakes we have 6 ICU beds," he wrote. "As this pandemic plays out across the country our healthcare system is likely to stretched [sic] beyond our capacities."

"We have talented physicians, mid level providers and staff that are prepared to combat the coronavirus head on," he concluded, "but please do your part and give us a fighting chance."

