How to prevent power from getting the better of you

Making sure people with good intentions get into positions of power is a difficult task. Even the act of holding power can influence the way someone leads. Here are some ways to encourage productive use of power from Harvard Business Review on Oct.4.

Authors of the book Power, for All explain that those in power tend to self-select into their positions, making the right moves that will lead them into the role. "Many of us are disposed to prefer people who project an air of strength and a sense of supreme control, people who give us a feeling of security and stability," said the authors. Thus, we gravitate toward those leaders who inspire those feelings of safety, even if they may not use their power to benefit all.

Power can make even well-intentioned people turn inward, with research showing the more power employees experience rising up an organization, the more insensitive and inattentive they become. The authors call these potentially corrupting forces "power poisons." The poisons can be defined as hubris and self-focus, and they can prevent people from taking interest and connecting genuinely with others.

These poisons, though, can be countered through "power antidotes." These antidotes are humility and empathy, both of which can be used to achieve goals in responsible ways. When used in organizations, both traits support creating a team environment in which employees feel listened to and included. They also improve psychological safety and mental well-being, as well as productivity and innovation. Leading with these traits in mind may help prevent leaders from falling victim to power poisons.