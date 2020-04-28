How 3 rural health CEOs found new ways to stock up on supplies

In rural areas of the country, hospitals face unique challenges getting supplies to their more geographically isolated communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But three CEOs recently told CNN how they took on the responsibility of getting facilities and workers what they needed.

Three takeaways:

1. At Margaret Mary Health in Batesville, Ind., CEO Tim Putnam relied on a local hardware store for N95 masks. After the store called about a new shipment, Mr. Putnam picked up the masks at the store himself, he told CNN.

2. For Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals President and CEO John Henderson, a local newspaper article about a supply of masks prompted the organization devise a plan to get those masks to rural Texas hospital sites. Mr. Henderson told CNN he was part of a "daisy chain" transporting masks to sites in "literally every corner of Texas."

3. The president and CEO of Goodall-Witcher Healthcare in Clifton, Texas, also took it upon himself to help the facility stock up on supplies. Adam Willmann told CNN the hospital was on waiting lists for necessary supplies such as masks, so he started to frequently visit local hardware stores, lumber yards and feed stores and purchased what was available.

Read the full CNN story here.

