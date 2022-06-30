Hospital Operations Virtual Summit Co-Hosted by LeanTaaS Reveals AI's Role in Achieving Healthcare ROI

The tumultuous events of the past few years have increased pressure on hospitals and health systems, and irrevocably impacted how they operate.

Tasked with solving new and intensified challenges such as capacity limitations, revenue losses, staff shortages, and vulnerable patients, leaders in the industry have sought out ways to improve operations, both during immediate crises and into the future.

As health systems have navigated this immense pressure, they have also adapted to overcome previously unforeseen obstacles and excel in a new environment. The healthcare industry has been poised to adopt new technologies and digitally transform for years, and the pandemic ignited this spark. The recent rapid adoption of innovation pushed hospitals and health systems to embrace tools such as AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, effectively moving them towards a better, more efficient system.

Improvements are evident in the impressive results that digitally-advanced health systems are achieving, especially when it comes to effectively managing schedules and maximizing the capacity of crucial resources. Advanced technology is enabling hospitals to predict and manage optimal scheduling, staffing, and patient flow, leading to better utilization of resources, improved patient satisfaction and staff retention, and decreased overhead costs.

Earlier this month, predictive analytics company LeanTaaS hosted its third annual Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit, which featured several of the company’s healthcare customers and other providers. The two-day event showcased how hundreds of hospitals and health systems are utilizing AI and predictive analytics to transform their operations and improve outcomes in operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient bed units.

Highlights of the event included:

Expert Insights: LeanTaaS President and COO, Sanjeev Agrawal, opened the event with his session titled “Increase ROI through AI: Unlocking Scarce Capacity,” where he offered insights into how 130+ health systems across the country are making real-time capacity optimization decisions, and how organizations can enhance their digital transformation efforts around capacity management. A fireside chat led by LeanTaaS CEO Mohan Giridharadas and Novant Health’s Dr. Eric Eskioglu discussed how AI is essential to healthcare organizations’ success in a data-filled world.

LeanTaaS President and COO, Sanjeev Agrawal, opened the event with his session titled “Increase ROI through AI: Unlocking Scarce Capacity,” where he offered insights into how 130+ health systems across the country are making real-time capacity optimization decisions, and how organizations can enhance their digital transformation efforts around capacity management. A fireside chat led by LeanTaaS CEO Mohan Giridharadas and Novant Health’s Dr. Eric Eskioglu discussed how AI is essential to healthcare organizations’ success in a data-filled world. Health System Impact Stories: Executives from organizations such as Baptist Health, Cone Health, Novant Health, SSM Health, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UCHealth, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Yale New Haven Health joined the summit to share success stories on how they have improved patient access and ROI across inpatient beds, operating rooms, and infusion centers. Results included increasing prime time operating room utilization by 7% and reducing infusion wait times by 30%, among others.



In a featured fireside chat, Dr. Patrick McGill of Community Health Network joined Agrawal to discuss why the adoption of data and advanced analytics is imperative for health systems, and how digital technologies are impacting the use of expensive healthcare assets such as operating rooms, nursing staff, and surgeons’ time, without placing additional burdens on healthcare providers and workers.

New Research Findings: Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research, sat down with Ashley Walsh, LeanTaaS VP of Client Services, to discuss key considerations when seeking to adopt AI-based operational capacity and utilization tools. They walked through the results of a recent KLAS survey, which found that LeanTaaS’s iQueue for Operating Rooms received an overall score of 96.5 (out of 100) compared to an 80.9 average score of the 378 KLAS surveyed software solutions. Even more impressively, LeanTaaS achieved scores of 100% in categories including: "keeps all promises," "part of long-term plans,"and "will buy again." Additionally, 100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied and 95% said they see outcomes immediately or within 6 months.

Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research, sat down with Ashley Walsh, LeanTaaS VP of Client Services, to discuss key considerations when seeking to adopt AI-based operational capacity and utilization tools. They walked through the results of a recent KLAS survey, which found that LeanTaaS’s iQueue for Operating Rooms received an overall score of 96.5 (out of 100) compared to an 80.9 average score of the 378 KLAS surveyed software solutions. Even more impressively, LeanTaaS achieved scores of 100% in categories including: "keeps all promises," "part of long-term plans,"and "will buy again." Additionally, 100% of customer respondents are highly satisfied and 95% said they see outcomes immediately or within 6 months. What’s Next for LeanTaaS: Experts shared how the company’s technology is transforming the way hospitals and health systems approach daily operations and improve ROI. Focus areas included how AI and predictive analytics are tackling capacity management challenges, the role that lean principles and complex math equations have in addressing healthcare’s critical staffing shortage, and the newest enhancements in LeanTaaS’s solutions.

Private roundtable sessions, focused on the management of ORs, infusion centers, and inpatient beds, were also held for attendees to engage with each other and with leaders who had particular successes to share.

The insights discovered at the summit were not only valuable, but critical and timely. While many were able to join the event live, full recordings of the Transform sessions can be found here.