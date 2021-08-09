Hospital cuts ties with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over vaccine stance

Holland (Mich.) Hospital has cut ties with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, ESPN reported Aug. 6.

Holland Hospital, which used the Michigan State alumnus as a spokesperson, said it will end the relationship because of comments he recently made about the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Cousins, who reportedly is not vaccinated against COVID-19, returned from quarantine after being in contact with a teammate who was exposed to COVID-19 and said whether he will get vaccinated is "a very private health matter" and that he is "going to keep it as such," ESPN reported.

"While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health," the hospital said in an Aug. 6 statement. "For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now."

"We are proud of our association with Kirk. He embodies many values we respect and share as part of our work culture. However, we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal," the statement continued.