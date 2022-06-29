HHS vows to enforce exceptions to abortion bans

HHS has laid out its plans and assurances for how the agency will support both patients and providers seeking and providing abortions in states in which it is banned, according to a June 28 press release.

HHS Secretary Xavier Beccera announce that the agency would work to increase access to medication abortion, especially ensuring that providers are complying with the federally agreed exceptions for the medication in the case of rape, incest or life-threatening illness.

He also said that the office of civil rights would work to ensure patient privacy and non-discrimination and urge CMS to protect family planning and contraceptive education and access.

In cases where abortions are "appropriate to stabilize patients," Mr. Beccera said he is examining which laws, such as the Emergency Medical Treatment Act, protect physicians as well as ensuring that physicians have appropriate training in caring for patients who need abortions.

"HHS has been preparing for this for some time," Mr. Beccera said. "There is no magic bullet. But if there is something we can do, we will find it and we will do it at HHS."