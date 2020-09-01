HHS help wanted: $250M for PR campaign to instill US 'confidence to return to work'

HHS is bidding a proposed contract worth more than $250 million for a communications campaign about the pandemic, according to an internal document obtained by Politico.

The "performance work statement," which was sent to communications firms, states that most of the money will be spent before January, the publication reported.

HHS told firms the proposed contract aims to "defeat despair and inspire hope, sharing best practices for businesses to operate in the new normal and instill confidence to return to work and restart the economy."

The communications campaign centers on creating public service advertisements to persuade Americans to "engage in behavior that actively promote health behaviors or good citizenship," the HHS document says, according to Politico. The campaign reportedly includes providing public health, therapeutic and vaccine information to Americans, along with information on reopening phases.

"By harnessing the power of traditional, digital and social media, the sports and entertainment industries, public health associations, and other creative partners to deliver important public health and economic information the administration can defeat despair, inspire hope and achieve national recovery," the document also says, according to Politico.

The Week reported that the winning communications firm will work with HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo.

