HealthStream CEO gives $2M worth of shares to employees 

Robert Frist Jr, CEO of HealthStream, has contributed $2.25 million of his shares to common stock for eligible employees.

He donated 86,494 of his shares to HealthStream, which then approved a grant of the same number of shares to employees. More than 1,000 employees of the healthcare human resources advisory company will receive shares of stock from Mr. Frist's contribution. The shares are being issued immediately, according to a Dec. 29 press release.

"I am excited to make this contribution to allow our employees to become owners in the company that they helped to build and join all of our stakeholders in the future success of HealthStream," said Mr. Frist in a press release.