Former longtime Iowa hospital CEO, president dies

Larry Pugh, the former CEO of Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, died Dec. 24. He was 86.

Mr. Pugh was a member of the hospital for 40 years, according to local NBC affiliate KWWL. He led the hospital as president and CEO for 14 years, retiring in 1998.



Mr. Pugh held a Master of Hospital and Health Administration from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He also held an honorary doctorate from Allen College in Waterloo.



