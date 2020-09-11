Former Illinois hospital executive Gregg Chadwick dies

Gregg Chadwick, a former executive at several Illinois medical institutions, died Sept. 9 from complications from heart failure, according to The Pantagraph. He was 57.

Mr. Chadwick most recently chaired the Normal, Ill.-based Heartland Community College Board of Trustees and was COO of Marcfirst, a nonprofit supporting people with developmental disabilities.



Before joining Marcfirst in 2018, Mr. Chadwick held executive positions with Decatur (Ill.) Memorial Hospital, the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and Premier Medical Group in Bloomington, Ill.

In July, he received the 2020 Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award, honoring members of the Illinois Community College Trustee Association.



