Former Alaska hospital CEO dies of COVID-19

Bob Letson, former CEO of South Peninsula Hospital in Homer, Alaska, died Nov. 8 of COVID-19 in Columbia, S.C., according to Homer News.

He was 72.

Mr. Letson helmed the hospital from March 2008 until his retirement in June 2018.

During his tenure, the critical access hospital expanded Homer Medical Clinic and added an acute care wing and new emergency room, according to Homer News. Mr. Letson also was involved in recruiting new specialists.

Mr. Letson left retirement to work as a hospital administrator at Southwest Healthcare Services, a nonprofit organization based in Bowman, N.D., his family told Homer News.

Mr. Letson was overall in good health before his COVID-19 diagnosis, his family told the newspaper. His death was attributed solely to COVID-19, Mr. Letson's son, Paul Letson, told Homer News.

