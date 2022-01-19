FAH names board chair for 2022

Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, has been named chair of the Federation of American Hospitals for the 2022 calendar year.

He succeeds Prem Reddy, MD, CEO of Prime Healthcare Services in Ontario, Calif.

Mr. Bonick will serve alongside a new group of board directors, which includes Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, and Samuel Hazen, CEO of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the FAH represents more than 1,000 community hospitals and health systems across the U.S.