Dr. Jeremiah Stamler, preventive cardiology pioneer, dies at 102

Jeremiah Stamler, MD, known as the father of preventive cardiology, died at his New York home on Jan. 26. He was 102.

The American Heart Association announced Dr. Stamler's death in a news release, calling him a "trailblazing cardiologist who helped people understand the critical connection between healthy lifestyle and heart health." In the 1970s, he focused his research on the hypertension epidemic and uncovered high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, a high-fat diet and smoking as cardiovascular risk factors.

Many of his colleagues in cardiology say the significant decline in heart disease death rates seen since the 1960s are in large part due to Dr. Stamler's work.

Dr. Stamler was the founding chair of the preventive medicine department at Chicago-based Northwestern University and was still working on research and advising peers up until his death.

"It is no exaggeration to say that few people in history have had as great an impact on human health," said Donald Lloyd-Jones, MD, president of the American Heart Association and chair of the department of preventive medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Jerry was a giant intellect and led in defining new prevention concepts right up until his last days. He was always innovating, and he was a kind and gentle soul who believed in people."

Dr. Stamler earned his medical degree from the Long Island College of Medicine in 1943.

