CoxHealth CEO honored for visionary leadership 

Stephen Edwards, president and CEO of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth, was honored with the Missouri Hospital Association's 2021 Visionary Leadership Award Nov. 5.

Mr. Edwards heads up CoxHealth, a 12,000-employee health system with six hospitals, more than 80 clinics and five ERs in southwest Missouri.

He was granted the award during the Missouri Hospital Association annual convention. His advocacy for the expansion of Medicaid and response throughout the pandemic contributed to his winning the award.

"During the initiative to expand Medicaid, Steve was a tireless warrior," said Jon Doolittle, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association. "When the Delta variant spread rapidly through southwest Missouri, he led the charge to create or recreate capacity for patients, educate the public about protections, and encourage vaccination as a tool to protect individuals and the community."

Mr. Edwards has been in the position for 10 years and with CoxHealth for 29 years.

"His true north will always be what is in the best interest of the communities CoxHealth serves," Mr. Doolittle said.