CMS makes 3 appointments to quality division

CMS is making leadership changes, including the appointment of a new CMO, according to an email sent to staff June 30.

Lee Fleisher, MD, was named CMO of the agency and director of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in the email, which was provided to Becker's Hospital Review.

CMS also promoted Michelle Schreiber, MD, to deputy director for quality and value at CCSQ. Karen Tritz was promoted to survey and operations group director.

"At the end of last year, CCSQ expanded its scope and staff to include all of the regional employees who conduct the quality and safety surveys of healthcare facilities and oversee the enforcement of the quality and safety standards." Ms. Verma wrote in explaining the changes. "This integration made CCSQ the agency's single point of contact for quality and safety work. This new scope led to the need for additional roles to complement the existing senior leadership structure."

Dr. Fleisher, a practicing anesthesiologist, is professor of medicine and chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the University of Pennsylvania's medical school in Philadelphia. He will replace Jean Moody-Williams, RN, who has been serving as acting CCSQ director. Ms. Moody-Williams will continue her role as CCSQ deputy director, according to CMS. Dr. Schreiber, a general internal medicine physician, brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience to her new role. At CMS, she has served as director of the Quality Measurement and Value-Based Incentives Group of CCSQ.

Ms. Tritz is director of CCSQ's Quality Safety and Oversight Group Division of Continuing and Acute Care Providers. According to CMS, she has experience leading efforts to develop new guidelines, improving survey and enforcement processes, and strengthening oversight of accrediting organizations.

