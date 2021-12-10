CHS lead director and longtime board member dies

Julia "Judi" North, lead director of Community Health Systems, died on Dec. 9.

Ms. North had served as a member of the Franklin, Tenn.-based organization's board of directors since 2004, a Dec. 10 news release said.

"During the 17 years that she served on our board, Judi's leadership, wisdom and influence made her a guiding force for our board and our organization," Wayne Smith, executive chairman of the health system's board of directors, stated. "Judi loved and supported our mission of providing quality healthcare for patients across the country and never lost sight of that most important purpose. She supported our leadership team and inspired excellence at every level. Our entire company is grateful for Judi's many years of service."

Before joining CHS, Ms. North held several leadership positions with telecommunications companies in the 1990s, including BellSouth Telecommunications and VSI Enterprises.

She had one of the longest tenures on CHS' board.