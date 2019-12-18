Chicago hospital CEO credited with helping save stroke patient

A stroke patient at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago credited the facility's CEO with helping to save his life, according to NBC affiliate 5 Chicago.

On Dec. 5, a man suffering a stroke arrived at Roseland Community Hospital at the same time CEO and President Tim Egan arrived for work. The patient said Mr. Egan registered his symptoms and put him in a chair to take him directly to the emergency room.

The patient was later transferred to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, where he was taken to the intensive care unit.

"I don't do direct patient care," Mr. Egan told 5 Chicago. But the patient said he and his physicians credit his survival to the care he received at Roseland Community Hospital and Mr. Egan's quick actions.

Watch the full television report here.

