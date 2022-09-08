CHI Memorial Hospital names 5 members to foundation board

CHI Memorial Foundation, the fundraising arm of CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., has named five members to its board of directors.

Roshan Amin, Jim Cardwell, Mark Hite, Quincy Jenkins and Pam McKenney are the new additions, The Chattanoogan reported Sept. 8.

Mr. Amin is president and CEO of Dynamic Group, a hospitality management company; Mr. Cardwell is CFO and COO of a local towing service; Mr. Hite leads a real estate team; Mr. Jenkins is a vice president at Chattanooga State Community College; and Ms. McKenney has worked as an accountant for Deloitte and GE, according to The Chattanoogan.