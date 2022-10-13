CEO of Methodist Health System stands by CommonSpirit amid ransomware attack

In an article published by Becker's Hospital Review on Oct. 12, the chief information security officer for Methodist Health System in Omaha, Neb., offered comments related to CommonSpirit's current EHR outage.

Responding to those comments, Methodist Health System President and CEO Steve Goeser, offered the following statement to Becker's:

"I want to make it abundantly clear that comments made related to the current IT security incident impacting our health care partners at CommonSpirit do not, in any way, represent Methodist Health System. We are very aware that such an incident is a tremendous challenge for staff and patients. In fact, our IT team reached out to CHI Health/CommonSpirit when we learned of the incident to offer support as they began navigating the situation. We are very proud of the collaboration and partnerships that exist amongst Omaha healthcare systems.

"Comments like this do not reflect the value and importance we place on the relationships we have worked hard to establish. We fully support CommonSpirit and their approach to this situation, and will continue to support the organization throughout the remainder of this incident."