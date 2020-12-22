California hospital board member must resign, mayor says

A newly elected member of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District in Lancaster, Calif., must step down because he holds two public offices that are incompatible, the city of Lancaster and its mayor said.

In a Dec. 18 letter cited by the Antelope Valley Press, the mayor calls on Antelope Valley Healthcare District's new board director, Michael Rives, to resign by Jan. 3 or face litigation to remove him from the post.

The demand comes after Mr. Rives was elected to both the hospital's board and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board in the same election this year. According to local law, a person cannot hold two public offices that may lead to a clash of duties or loyalties, according to the Antelope Valley Press.

Mr. Rives took the oath of office for the hospital board Dec. 8. He told the Antelope Valley Press that the mayor and city's "attempt to remove me from one of my elected offices, after I have been sworn, is exactly why I am needed on both boards."

