Biden administration preps national COVID-19 testing strategy: 3 notes

The Biden administration is set to launch the country's first formal national testing strategy, according to Politico.

Three things to know:



1. The strategy includes launching COVID-19 testing hubs that will coordinate a $650 million expansion of COVID-19 testing, according to the report.

2. The first hub could open in April. The hubs are part of a public-private partnership that could increase national monthly testing by 25 million tests, two sources familiar with the plans told Politico. The federal plan includes creating a list of preferred COVID-19 tests.

3. The Biden administration plans to request applications from diagnostic manufacturers, labs and healthcare groups to run four coordination hubs across the U.S., with contracts awarded by March 22, according to Politico. The hubs would be in place for at least six months.

Read more here.

