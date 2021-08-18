Ballad Health children's hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., has tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband, a teacher, also tested positive, Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine confirmed on Twitter Aug. 17.

Ms. Carter tweeted Aug. 16 that her husband, Tucker Carter, a high school teacher at Carter County Schools, was among the school staff who tested positive for the virus. Ms. Carter has since developed symptoms and also tested positive, Mr. Levine said.

Ms. Carter said both she and her husband are vaccinated.

"When my husband called me … my first response was just, as any wife would, I had a moment where I wanted to cry, and [was] obviously concerned about him," Ms. Carter told the Johnson City Press. "And again, knowing he's vaccinated, knowing and believing the data that his case would be mild and his likelihood of being hospitalized is slim, and so I had to create that in my mind and recognize that that's a very real scenario.

"I am frustrated," she said. "I mean, I'm a healthcare worker. I feel that is extremely common right now in all healthcare workers."

She told the newspaper that her husband's school did not have a mask mandate, but her husband had been masking up in his classes.

Ms. Carter is quarantining and continuing her work from home.

She tweeted Aug. 17, "I got a text from the medical director of my PICU tonight checking on me. I can assure you that his health will be much more vital than mine over the next several weeks. Pray for my team. They're in a battle."

Read the full Johnson City Press report here.