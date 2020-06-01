Ascension CEO calls for 'renewed commitment to justice and peace'

Joseph R. Impicciche, president and CEO of St. Louis-based Ascension, is urging justice and peace in the wake of mass protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"Far too often we have witnessed senseless acts of violence and discrimination in many American cities and communities," he wrote in a statement May 30. "Too frequently, such violence begets more violence, and this cycle can cloud the deep, underlying issues that have led to resentment and anger."

Mr. Impicciche went on to condemn all racism and discrimination and call for "a renewed commitment to justice and peace based in respect and love."

"We ask all Americans to join in this effort and to pray for the healing presence of God to enter our hearts and minds as we deal with the issues that plague our nation," he said.

Mr. Impicciche said Ascension also offers condolences and prayers to victims of violence, racism and discrimination.

Ascension is a nonprofit Catholic health system operating more than 2,600 care sites — including 150 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities — across the U.S.

