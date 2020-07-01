Americans' concerns about tests, hospital resources increase amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Americans' worry about the availability of hospital supplies and treatment is on the rise again after concerns briefly leveled off last month, according to a new survey from Gallup.

The survey — conducted June 22-28 among 3,454 adults — shows 44 percent of respondents are very or moderately concerned about the availability of hospital supplies, services and treatment in their local area, and 39 percent are very or moderately concerned about the availability of COVID-19 tests in their local area.

In comparison, worry about the availability of hospital supplies, services and treatment declined from 64 percent in April to 34 percent in the week ending June 21. Worry about the availability of COVID-19 tests fell from 60 percent to 33 percent during that time.

Gallup said the latest survey findings "is likely a result of Americans feeling the effects of a virus on a curve that is increasing."

COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S. On June 30, the nation reported more than 48,000 new cases, and six states — Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Idaho and Alaska — reported record increases.

More articles on leadership:

Munson Healthcare to cut 25 leadership positions

13 Pennsylvania hospitals pledge to combat racism, address healthcare disparities

Former UCSF Health hospital CEO dies at 81

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.