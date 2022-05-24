7 states producing the most CEOs

A majority of CEOs of the largest companies in the U.S. hail from a small number of states, according to a new report by insurance company Surety First analyzed by Insider.
Below are the seven states producing the most CEOs of S&P 500 companies, according to the analysis.
- New York: 22 CEOs
- Pennsylvania: 11
- California: 10
- Ohio: 9
- Massachusetts: 7
- Michigan: 7
- Texas: 7
Most of the CEOs born in New York are leaders in the financial sector, while most of California's CEOs come from the technology sector, according to Insider.
