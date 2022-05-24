7 states producing the most CEOs

A majority of CEOs of the largest companies in the U.S. hail from a small number of states, according to a new report by insurance company Surety First analyzed by Insider

Below are the seven states producing the most CEOs of S&P 500 companies, according to the analysis. 

  • New York: 22 CEOs

  • Pennsylvania: 11

  • California: 10

  • Ohio: 9

  • Massachusetts: 7

  • Michigan: 7

  • Texas: 7 

Most of the CEOs born in New York are leaders in the financial sector, while most of California's CEOs come from the technology sector, according to Insider

