7 states producing the most CEOs

A majority of CEOs of the largest companies in the U.S. hail from a small number of states, according to a new report by insurance company Surety First analyzed by Insider.

Below are the seven states producing the most CEOs of S&P 500 companies, according to the analysis.

New York: 22 CEOs





Pennsylvania: 11





California: 10





Ohio: 9





Massachusetts: 7





Michigan: 7





Texas: 7

Most of the CEOs born in New York are leaders in the financial sector, while most of California's CEOs come from the technology sector, according to Insider.

