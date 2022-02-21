6 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are six hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems seeks a CEO. 

2. BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, seeks a CEO. 

3. CarolinaEast Health System in New Bern, N.C., seeks a CEO. 

4. Alvarado Hospital in San Diego seeks a CEO. 

5. Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado seeks a CEO.

6. Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital seeks a CEO. 


