6 hospitals seeking CEOs

Below are six hospitals that posted job listings seeking CEOs during the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems seeks a CEO.
2. BSA Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, seeks a CEO.
3. CarolinaEast Health System in New Bern, N.C., seeks a CEO.
4. Alvarado Hospital in San Diego seeks a CEO.
5. Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado seeks a CEO.
6. Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital seeks a CEO.