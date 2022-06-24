19 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 17.

  1. Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN has been named chief nursing officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

  2. Lindy White is leaving Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health to accept a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based hospital operator LifePoint Health.  

  3. Donna Lynne, DrPH, was selected as the finalist for the CEO job at Denver Health.

  4. Wendy Clayton, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.

  5. Mary Riosas is the new chief nursing officer of Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital.

  6. Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

  7. Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.

  8. Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, is set to serve as the West Shore regional chief nursing officer for two hospitals at Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.

  9. Michelle Farris, BSN, is the new chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

  10. Lauren Dudley has been named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. 

  11. Traci Sheesley, BSN, is the new chief nurse executive of Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital.

  12. Colleen Assavapisitkul, MSN, RN, was named president of Adventist Health Clear Lake in Clearlake, Calif.

  13. Jennifer Leach has been appointed vice president of managed care at Greensboro, N.C.- based Cone Health. 

  14. Vita Willett, the senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Riverside (Calif.) Medical Center, has announced her plans to retire after more than 43 years of service.

  15. Tammy Saunaitis was selected as the new chief human resources officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

  16. Roberta Luskin-Hawk, MD, is leaving her role as chief executive of St. Joseph Hospital Eureka (Calif.) and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

  17. Kirsten Featherstone was named chief nursing officer of King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Hospital.

  18. Kris Tennant is the new interim president of St. Johns, Mich.-based Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

  19. Adrienne Chase is the new chief compliance and privacy officer at Logan Health in Kalispell, Mont.

