19 women making moves in healthcare 

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since June 17.
- Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN has been named chief nursing officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.
- Lindy White is leaving Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health to accept a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based hospital operator LifePoint Health.
- Donna Lynne, DrPH, was selected as the finalist for the CEO job at Denver Health.
- Wendy Clayton, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.
- Mary Riosas is the new chief nursing officer of Franklin (La.) Foundation Hospital.
- Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
- Tanya Nelson-Hackney, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky.
- Leslyn Williamson, DNP, RN, is set to serve as the West Shore regional chief nursing officer for two hospitals at Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health.
- Michelle Farris, BSN, is the new chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
- Lauren Dudley has been named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
- Traci Sheesley, BSN, is the new chief nurse executive of Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital.
- Colleen Assavapisitkul, MSN, RN, was named president of Adventist Health Clear Lake in Clearlake, Calif.
- Jennifer Leach has been appointed vice president of managed care at Greensboro, N.C.- based Cone Health.
- Vita Willett, the senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Riverside (Calif.) Medical Center, has announced her plans to retire after more than 43 years of service.
- Tammy Saunaitis was selected as the new chief human resources officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.
- Roberta Luskin-Hawk, MD, is leaving her role as chief executive of St. Joseph Hospital Eureka (Calif.) and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.
- Kirsten Featherstone was named chief nursing officer of King City, Calif.-based Mee Memorial Hospital.
- Kris Tennant is the new interim president of St. Johns, Mich.-based Sparrow Clinton Hospital.
- Adrienne Chase is the new chief compliance and privacy officer at Logan Health in Kalispell, Mont.